Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns To LOT OF STRINGS Festival, Sunday, June 20

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, the multi-Grammy Award-winning ensemble, continues its collaboration with the Morris Museum's Lot of Strings Festival with this last of three concerts in 2021.

These Back Deck favorites use their virtuosity to explore the great standards and under-appreciated gems of chamber music and were recently included in WQXR's "New York in Concert.

The program on June 20th includes 20th-century Spanish composer Joaquin Turina's La Oracion del Torero, (The Torero's Speech) composed in 1925 and Dvořák's String Quintet No. 2 Op. 77, first performed in 1876. Tickets: https://morrismuseum.org/events/members-of-the-orpheus-chamber-orchestra-play-turina-and-dvorak-turina/.

Bachtrack described the Lot of Strings experience this way: "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular."

Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at 973.971.3706, or in person at the Morris Museum.