Opera Saratoga Digital Concert Series America Sings Returns With Luis Alejandro

Opera Saratoga announced today that AMERICA SINGS, the company's free concert series that was created to amplify the voices of artists from racial groups historically underrepresented on the concert stage, will return to Caffè Lena this weekend after the series had to be temporarily paused due to COVID-19.

Caffè Lena has recently reinstated its livestreamed programming and welcomes baritone Luis Alejandro Orozco and pianist Michael Lewis to its historic venue for a program featuring music by Schubert, Brahms, and Piazzolla. The concert will take place at 7pm ET, Sunday, February 21st, 2021. Concerts by soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, and composer/pianist Damien Sneed that were to have taken place in December and January are being rescheduled for the spring.

All concerts in Opera Saratoga's AMERICA SINGS series are livestreamed to the public for free, but viewers are encouraged to contribute through a virtual tip jar during each event to support both Opera Saratoga and the featured artists. All "tips" made during each concert will be split equally between Opera Saratoga and the featured artists, providing vital support to artists who have been financially impacted by the shutdown of live opera performances across the country. Each event is livestreamed on Caffè Lena's YouTube Channel, and the Facebook pages of both Opera Saratoga and Caffè Lena.

AMERICA SINGS is presented with generous leadership support from Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and hospitality sponsorship from The Hampton Inn & Suites, Saratoga Springs.

To access each concert, and for additional information please visit www.operasaratoga.org/america-sings.