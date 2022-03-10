Opera At Florham to Present OPERA TALK

Join Opera at Florham for Opera Talk presented by Lou Barrella. "The Operatic Voice" lecture will take place on April 23, 2022 and on May 14, 2022 they will be discussing "A Celebration of Operatic Mothers." Both Lectures will be located at the Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University from 10 am to 12 pm.

The events are free but registration is requested. Call, email, or register online at operaatflorham.org/lectures.

They will also be hosting their International Vocal Competition on May 1, 2022 at 3 pm with prizes totaling $10,000. Applications for singers can be submitted to Yaptracker at: https://www.yaptracker.com/applications/opera-at-florham-2022/