Opera At Florham Presents Viva Verismo: Exploring The Realness In Opera

Join soprano Kirsten Chambers and bass baritone Andrew Richardson at Opera at Florham's season opener, Viva Verismo: Exploring the realness in opera. The program presents operatic selections with relatable story lines reflecting the drama of real life. Reality and truth is revealed in operatic scenes with more realistic behavior than typically seen in dramatic opera.

The singers are accompanied by Artistic Director, Mary Pinto. Narration is provided by Mariana Karpatova.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase online at or at the door. Or purchase a $100 Season Subscription and attend 5 concerts for the price of 4.

On September 12, 2021 at 3 pm at St. Margarets Church at 6 Sussex Ave, Morristown NJ.

Visit our website here: https://www.operaatflorham.org/event-details/viva-verismo

For questions contact Joan Del Giudice at 973-443-8620 or visit info@operaatflorham.org