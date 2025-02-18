Old Library Theatre Pauses Operations Due To Status Changes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Old Library Theatre is facing significant challenges following a change in its status with the Borough of Fair Lawn.

These changes have resulted in increased fees that are unmanageable for OLT, necessitating an adjustment of its season and cancelation of future productions for the next six to nine months. This pause will allow OLT the necessary time to incorporate and secure insurance in order to continue operations.

Recent Developments and Future Plans

In January 2025, immediately after announcing our 58th season, the borough informed OLT that effective immediately, it will no longer be considered the resident community theater of Fair Lawn as it had been since at least 2010, and will no longer honor the "Community Theater" rates in their Theater Rental fee structure. As a result, OLT's theater rental costs were increased nearly 275%.

When the rate hike was put into effect, OLT was already in rehearsal for our first two shows of the season: "Cardboard Trees and a Painted Moon" and "Rock of Ages". The board made arrangements to ensure these shows go on as scheduled, despite the increased cost.

However, OLT must now incorporate and establish itself as a legal entity, separate from the borough to continue offering quality theater in Northern New Jersey. Therefore, after extensive deliberations, the OLT board has decided that following the March production of "Rock of Ages," the next six to nine months of the season will be canceled, including our June Cabaret, "Company," and "Hamlet"; and the annual OLT Awards Gala and announcement of 2024 winners will be postponed. OLT hopes to resume its season in the fall with "Jekyll & Hyde" in October and "The Wolves" in December, contingent upon the establishment of the organization and financial viability.

Director submissions for the 2026 season will be announced once we have a clear path forward. Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign will be announced when the new legal organizational structure is in place.

Community Support and Engagement

The board is deeply saddened by the need to cancel productions but lacks the necessary legal structure to operate independently and the financial means to pay the borough's increased rates. Refunds for unused ticket packages will be issued, and OLT will contact individuals who purchased them.

We believe live theater is vital to New Jersey's cultural landscape. OLT asks our community to support nonprofit theater companies like ours by reaching out to your local leaders and advocating for the arts and community theater programs to be included in local budgets and plans.

The OLT executive board, consisting entirely of volunteers, is dedicated to saving this 58-year-old organization and may seek help from our community during this transition. If you have resources such as affordable storage, rehearsal or performance spaces, nonprofit legal contacts, grant leads, or donor information, please reach out. Your support is crucial as OLT navigates this challenging period.

OLT History

Established in 1967, OLT has been a cornerstone of the Fair Lawn community, providing award-winning theatrical productions at an affordable price. Over the years, OLT has consistently delivered high-quality performances to the Fair Lawn and Bergen County communities. This commitment to excellence has recently included producing seven shows annually, hosting free concerts and productions in Fair Lawn Memorial Park, offering behind-the-scenes educational tours in partnership with the Fair Lawn Arts Council, and organizing benefit concerts to support local food pantries and community organizations such as the Bergen County LGBTQ+ Alliance.

Originally located on River Road, OLT relocated to the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in 2006 and was designated the resident theater company of Fair Lawn by 2010. Throughout its rich history, OLT has remained dedicated to making the joy of theater accessible to everyone, while fostering a sense of community and cultural enrichment.

