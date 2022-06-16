Northern NJ Community Foundation Announces Call For Artists For Summer Busking Street Performance Program

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative announces an open call for artists to apply to the Sack Business Alliance's Summer Busking Program in the City of Hackensack, New Jersey. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. The NNJCF's work focuses primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, and public health.



The NNJCF's ArtsBergen invites local performers, performance artists, musicians, comedians, dancers, jugglers, unique acts, and others to apply for an opportunity to perform outdoors on Fridays during a predetermined time slot at designated locations on and around Main Street in the City of Hackensack. The program will provide local talent with paid work opportunities to engage the community and stimulate Hackensack's downtown with live music and artistic performances during peak business hours. Performers must be at least 18 years of age and live or work in Bergen County, New Jersey. Artists applying to the call should submit an application by Friday, July 8, 2022.



The Busking Street Performance Program, developed and implemented by the NNJCF's ArtsBergen, and sponsored by The Sack Business Alliance, encourages community engagement and exposure to arts and culture. The program also reinforces the Sack Business Alliance and the City of Hackensack's commitment to public art and the value the arts bring to the downtown's redevelopment. Additional project goals include:



· Drawing visitor and resident traffic to the downtown through the presentation of local arts;



· Offering opportunities to support the local arts community and showcase the wide talent present in the City of Hackensack and Bergen County;



· Strengthening the cultural identity and vibrancy of the downtown through unique arts programming; and



· Continuing to support public arts to transform the City of Hackensack into an arts/cultural destination.



For further information about the project, the timeline, selection requirements, compensation, performance locations, an application, and other details, go to https://hackensacksummerbusking.artcall.org. For further information, contact artsbergen@nnjcf.org or call 201-568-5608. Learn more about the Foundation and its ArtsBergen initiative on its website, www.nnjcf.org.