Nicholas Tzavaras Returns To The Morris Museum With Three Of Bach's Cello Suites

Nicholas Tzavaras returns to play the second half of the Bach Cello Suites which he began in April.

Known for his long association with Shanghai Quartet, cellist Nicholas Tzavaras has toured internationally as a soloist. Mr. Tzavaras has recorded more than 20 albums for the Naxos, Delos, Bis, Centaur, Camerata, and New Albion labels.

Recent festival engagements have included the Santa Fe, La Jolla and Taos festivals, the Casals Festival in Prades France, the Melbourne Music Festival in Australia and the Marlboro Festival. Since 2009 Mr. Tzavaras has held the esteemed title of guest principal cellist of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Described by the New York Times as "Live Music Splendor in a Parking Lot," these concerts are choreographed to coincide with the sunsets that have become a signature of this series.

Bachtrack's review of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's concert last October said, "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular. "

