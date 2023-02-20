Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NiCori Studios & Productions To Present Next MUSIC AT THE MANSION March 26

The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Feb. 20, 2023  

NiCori Studios & Productions has announced the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm.

Performers to include award winning Cabaret Artist, Ari Axelrod, multi award winning quartet, Those Girls and award winning singer, Sean-Patrick Murtagh all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Jimmy Horan on piano and Mayte Neyra as the "Young Musician Moment" performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series "Music at the Mansion" which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Future performances will held be on June 25, September 24 and November 26 at 3pm.

Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.




