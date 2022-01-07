NiCori Studios & Productions Announces Spring and Summer Classes

NiCori Studios & Productions, Bloomfield's pre-professional musical theatre studio, led by the six time Excellence in Theater Education nominee, Corinna Sowers Adler has announced the Spring and Summer Camp theatre classes open to musical theatre and acting students ages 12 to 19.

NiCori Kids Cabaret is a class dedicated to the student ages 9-13 who loves Musical Theatre! NiCori Kids is a skills-building course that focuses on the core elements of musical theater (singing, movement, and acting) and this semester will also include the art of Cabaret Performance. Classes will run from March 16 to May 25, 2022, Wednesdays from 5 - 7pm.

NiCori Teen Cabaret is for the teen performer ages 13-19, who is looking to hone their skills in all areas of Acting/Singing/Cabaret Performance. In addition to well known new works, NiCori will be commissioning playwrights and composers to send new and or lightly performed pieces for this exciting project to be premiered in New York City at Don't Tell Mama's Cabaret Room. Classes run from March 16 to June 1, 2022, Wednesdays from 7:30 - 9:30pm.

Summer Musical Theatre Camp is open to musical theatre students ages 12 - 19. Students will spend their days cultivating and creating their characters, long-lasting friendships, and a true understanding of the craft of musical theater acting. The camp will culminate with the performance of Disney's Broadway smash hit "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST". Camp runs from July 5 to August 6, Monday through Friday from 10am to 4pm daily with four performances August 4, 5 and 6, 2022.

All classes and performances will take place at NiCori's new exciting historic home, Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ.

Registration now open for all classes at NiCoriStudios.com.