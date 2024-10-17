New Session of Improv Classes for Adults Set For Vivid Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is enrolling its Late Fall session of improv classes for adults. This session, which includes three different classes, begins on November 4. There will be no classes during Thanksgiving week.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet and a chance to socialize while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on November 4, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks. The instructor for this class is Dave Maulbeck.

Beyond the Basics offers a further exploration of more complicated games and challenges, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Beyond the Basics begins on November 4, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks. Sandy Fenelus leads this class.

Characters and Games is a specialty class that challenges students to create new personas and embody their physicality, voice and perspective while playing a wide variety of short-form games. The prerequisite is The Joy of Improv and Beyond the Basics or the equivalent. Characters and Games begins on November 6 and continues on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for six weeks. Dave Maulbeck leads this class.

Sandy Fenelus has worked as a High School Theater Teacher for four and a half years and is thrilled to return to her love of teaching improv. She has worked with The Theater Project's production of Crowns as "Yolanda,” LiveIn Theater as "Trixipop" in their flashmob film project, The Bullet Theater Collaborative's Godspell as a disciple, Vivid Stage’s The Electric Baby as "Rozie,” and Edison Valley Playhouse's Nunsense II: The Second Coming as "Sister Robert Ann." She has a BA in Theater from William Paterson University, and has studied acting at HB Studio. When she is not on the stage or teaching, you’ll find her drawing on her ipad or having dance parties with her toddler and husband.

Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild and he recently relocated back to New York City after a multi-year stint in Los Angeles. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

