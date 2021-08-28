New Live Event Opening Crossroads Theatre Company's 2021- 2022 Season Features Sweet Honey in the Rock

The powerful and inspirational voices of the Grammy®-winning internationally known a capella group Sweet Honey in the Rock® provide the soundtrack for the world-premiere of Crossroads Theatre Company's inaugural production of "When Day Comes," written and directed by Crossroads Co-Founder and Artistic Director Ricardo Khan. The live concert event runs September 22 - October 10, 2021 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). The Opening Night Premiere is September 25, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org.

Inspired by the poem "The Hill We Climb," written by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, "When Day Comes, (the first words of the poem) celebrates our "re-emergence on the other side of turmoil, while seeking how to light our way forward as a nation, together," said Khan. This concert event is a journey of the turbulence of our times marked by uprisings against racial and social injustice in America, while facing the challenges of quarantine and COVID 19," Khan added.

Music is the centerpiece of "When Day Comes" and who better to provide that backdrop than Sweet Honey in the Rock. In the group's 48 years, its testimony through music has always been to uplift and inspire the mind, heart and soul and to reach everybody within reach all around the world.



"We are proud to open the third season of NBPAC and unveil our Crossroads Festival Theatre concept, which will help to deepen our interaction and relationship with our community of audiences locally, regionally, nationally and internationally," said Zackarie Lemelle, President of Crossroads Board of Trustees. Crossroads Festival Theatre is a celebration of Black arts and culture showcased for multiple weeks in the Fall and the Spring at NBPAC. During Festival time and in between, Crossroads members and patrons will have an immersive experience in live theatre and on-line content; free family activities and conversations on today's hot topics. During the season, Crossroads will be partnering with theatre companies including Harlem's New Heritage Theatre and The Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa.