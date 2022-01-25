New Jersey Youth Symphony Presents A CONCERT FOR PEACE Next Month

The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present A CONCERT FOR PEACE on Saturday, February 26 at 7:00 p.m. at the Union County Performing Arts Center located at 1601 Irving Street in Rahway. Featuring Leonard Bernstein's Symphony No. 1 'Jeremiah' for Orchestra and Mezzo-Soprano and the East Coast premiere of Marvin Hamlisch's Anatomy of Peace, A Symphonic Suite in One Movement, the Garden State's award-winning youth orchestra program invites audiences to enter a new year full of hope, celebrating peace and the joy of music together.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors at NJYS.org.

A Lindermann Young Artist at the MET, Mezzo-Soprano Cierra Byrd opens the concert as the featured soloist in Leonard Bernstein's Jeremiah Symphony, one of the earliest large-scale works of the American conductor, composer, pianist, music educator, author, and humanitarian. Drawing from the book of Lamentations, Bernstein's programmatic work following the Biblical story of the prophet Jeremiah explores a loss and recovery of faith in humankind.

Under the baton of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, the concert concludes with the NJYS Youth Symphony's performance of the one-movement symphonic suite by Marvin Hamlisch, Anatomy of Peace. Premiered by the Dallas Symphony on November 19, 1991 and based on a book by Emery Reves embracing the central theme of reconciliation and world peace, Anatomy of Peace reveals Hamlisch's serious love for popular music in a well-crafted and complex yet easily appreciated classical art form. The recipient of Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, Hamlisch is credited with bringing sophisticated mainstream hits to concert halls around the world. The New Jersey Youth Chorus joins the NJYS Youth Symphony in what is sure to be a moving concert tribute to the ideals of peace and how we can transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and harmonious.