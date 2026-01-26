New Jersey Youth Chorus Will Perform Winter Concert

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Jersey Youth Chorus (NJYC), a program of Wharton Arts, invites the community to its Winter Concert on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at The Pingry School in Basking Ridge. Now in its 34th season, NJYC continues its tradition of musical excellence with a program that brings together young singers in a richly expressive and globally inspired performance.

The concert features music drawn from a wide range of cultural traditions and contemporary choral voices, moving from joyful folk-inspired works to deeply reflective and lyrical selections. Performed by NJYC's five ensembles—Primo Coro, Cor Amici, Sola Voce, Camerata, and Coriste—the program explores themes of peace, unity, resilience, and hope, offering audiences both moments of celebration and quiet introspection.

Several selections reflect NJYC's national presence in the choral field, including repertoire that will be featured at the upcoming American Choral Directors Association Eastern Division Conference in Providence, Rhode Island. The program highlights music by acclaimed composers such as Pärt Uusberg, Jake Runestad, Jukka Linkola, Craig Hella Johnson, Tracy Wong, and Elaine Hagenberg, underscoring NJYC's commitment to artistic excellence and meaningful musical storytelling.

“As we celebrate our 34th season, this Winter Concert brings together music that ranges from joyful folk traditions to deeply reflective works,” said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce. “Through music from many cultures and styles, our singers explore themes of connection, peace, and shared humanity. It is far more than singing; we nurture, we encourage, and we hope to inspire everyone who shares in this music with us.”