Patti LaBelle And Tony Danza to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center

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Mayo Performing Arts Center will present Patti LaBelle on April 17 at 8:00 p.m., followed by Tony Danza: STANDARDS & STORIES on April 18 at 8:00 p.m. in Morristown, New Jersey.

LaBelle, whose career spans more than six decades, first gained recognition as the lead singer of The Bluebelles before achieving success with the group Labelle and as a solo artist. Her work has earned multiple awards, including Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, and NAACP Image Awards, and she has also worked across film, television, and publishing.

Danza’s Standards & Stories concert will feature selections from the Great American Songbook, combined with personal anecdotes, tap dancing, and ukulele performances. Known for his television roles in Taxi and Who’s the Boss, Danza has also appeared on Broadway in productions including The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and Honeymoon in Vegas.

Both performances are part of the Mayo Performing Arts Center’s 2025–2026 season.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets for Patti LaBelle are priced from $101 to $189, and tickets for Tony Danza range from $57 to $114. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit mayoarts.org.