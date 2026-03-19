Isaac Mizrahi to Perform Concert at Kean University This Spring

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Kean Stage will present An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi on Sunday, March 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall.

Isaac Mizrahi has spent over 35 years at the intersection of entertainment, media, and fashion, earning acclaim as a performer, singer, host, writer, designer, and producer. Performing with his jazz band, Isaac will bring his signature wit and musical flair to the concert stages across the country. His multi-week residency at New York City's Café Carlyle sells out every year, and he celebrates his 10-year anniversary of playing this iconic venue in 2026. Isaac made his Broadway debut playing Amos Hart in the musical Chicago in 2022.



Tickets for An Evening with Isaac Mizrahi range from $52 - $78 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908) 737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J.) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.