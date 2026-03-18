Metal Church Will Perform At The Newton Theatre With Heathen And All Sinners

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Metal Church will perform at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey on Wednesday, July 22, with support from Heathen and All Sinners.

The performance comes as the band prepares to release its 13th studio album, Dead To Rights, scheduled for April 10. The album features the current lineup led by founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, alongside Rick Van Zandt, David Ellefson, Ken Mary, and vocalist Brian Allen.

Heathen, a thrash metal band associated with the Bay Area metal scene, will join the bill, along with Boston-based group All Sinners.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the concert to follow at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10:00 a.m., with a members-only presale on March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reserved seating begins at $52.50. For more information, visit skypac.org.