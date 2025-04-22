New Jersey Symphony Announces 2025 Summer Season Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Symphony kicks off its summer season with its annual summer outdoor concert series which brings a fun-filled orchestral program to locations around the state.

This summer's program features selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Overture to the The Magic Flute, Gioachino Rossini's Overture to William Tell, a celebration of Duke Ellington's music, highlights from the Broadway show Wicked, and patriotic favorites. New Jersey Symphony Colton Conducting Fellow Gregory D. McDaniel conducts.

The concerts in Red Bank, Toms River, South Amboy, Newark and Jersey City are free to attend, thanks to generous support from local and county governments, as well as cultural arts organizations. The concert in Madison is part of Morris Arts' annual fundraiser, the Giralda Music & Arts Festival, with tickets going on sale in early May.

More information and ticket/registration links can be found on New Jersey Symphony's website: njsymphony.org/summer.

New Jersey Symphony Summer Outdoor Concerts 2025

Wednesday, June 18 at 7 pm

Marine Park in Red Bank, part of the North2Shore Festival

Saturday, June 21 at 6 pm

Giralda Farms in Madison

Tuesday, June 24 at 8 pm

Ocean County College in Toms River

Wednesday, June 25 at 7:30 pm

Raritan Bay Waterfront Park in South Amboy

Friday, June 27 at 7:30 pm

Branch Brook Park in Newark, part of the North2Shore Festival

Sunday, June 29 at 7:30 pm

Liberty State Park in Jersey City

Program includes:

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Overture to The Magic Flute

Florence Price “Silk Hat and a Walking Cane” from Dances in the Canebrakes

Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances

Gioachino Rossini Overture to William Tell

Richard Rodgers Carousel Waltz

Duke Ellington / arr. Custer Duke Ellington!

Various Composers / arr. Ricketts Satchmo!

Stephen Schwartz / arr. Ricketts Highlights from Wicked

Various Composers / arr. Lowden Armed Forces Salute

Classical Favorites: Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and More!

Wednesday, July 9 at 7 pm, NJPAC in Newark, Victoria Theater

Free admission with registration

Experience highlights of the Symphony's upcoming season featuring works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Ludwig van Beethoven. Conducted by the Symphony's Colton Conducting Fellow, Gregory D. McDaniel, the program will feature pieces from the upcoming season, including Fauré's Pavane, Bartók's Romanian Folk Dances, and Sibelius' Finlandia. This concert is free with registration, available on the Symphony's website at njsymphony.org.

How to Train Your Dragon in Concert

Friday, July 11, Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

Saturday, July 12, State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick

Sunday, July 13, NJPAC in Newark

A winner with audiences and critics alike, DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon is a captivating and original story that combines humor, fire-breathing action and epic adventure! Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition when he befriends one of his deadliest foes—a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes must fight against all odds to save both their worlds.

How to Train Your Dragon in Concert features this acclaimed film presented in HD, with composer John Powell's Academy Award-nominated score performed live to picture by the New Jersey Symphony in a thrilling experience for all ages.

Tickets are available at njsymphony.org.

New Scores: The Cone Composition Institute Concert

Saturday, July 19 at 8 pm, Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

The Symphony, in partnership with the Edward T. Cone Composition Institute, will present its annual performance New Scores: The Cone Composition Institute Concert, with Christopher Rountree conducting the New Jersey Symphony, performing the works of four emerging composers:

Claire Cope Agita

Max Eidinoff Kairosclerosis

Hannah Ishizaki Fractured Transformations

Nicole Knorr as the garden bows

Institute Director Steven Mackey will also present his work Tonic on the program.

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at njsymphony.org.

