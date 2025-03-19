New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present an unforgettable evening featuring the legendary Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, set to grace the stage on Saturday, October 11th, at 8:00 p.m. With his iconic and mesmerizing falsetto that has captivated audiences for decades, Frankie Valli will take audiences on a nostalgic journey through his most beloved hits.

Experience the enchanting melodies of classics like "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Sherry," and the heart-stirring "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." Prepare to be swept away by the vibrant, rich harmonies that define the essence of '60s doo-wop, as Frankie Valli brings his timeless magic to life in a performance you won't want to miss.

One of the most distinctive voices in American music, Frankie's dazzling falsetto has become the stuff of legend. And The Four Seasons are hotter than ever thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys, which chronicled the life and times of the Newark rock 'n' rollers. Frankie and The Four Seasons have been a top concert draw on stages coast-to-coast and worldwide for over five decades.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, the iconic group from New Jersey, will take the stage to perform many of their unforgettable and timeless hits. Fans can look forward to classics like "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Rag Doll," "December '63—Oh, What a Night," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and more. They truly are an American treasure!

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 a.m. To reserve tickets, visit NJPAC.org, call 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visit the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Comments