New Jersey Festival Orchestra's NEW BEGINNINGS Will Premiere on May 20

The New Jersey Festival Orchestra will premiere "New Beginnings" on May 20 at 7pm.

Stars from the Broadway stage, international opera houses and Dance Theatre of Harlem return to NJFO to present a unique musical experience to restart the artistic engines with a message of hope, rebirth and spiritual enrichment. This made-for-television special is the first of a two part series set to usher in new times ahead with warmth and cheer. Safely filmed at the Ward Mansion in Westfield, the virtual event captures all the magic of a live performance and promises a treat for the whole family.

a??This is a free virtual event, directed by Evan Chapman and Kevin Eikenberg.

Artists:

David Wroe Conductor

Jeremy Bauner Tenor

Errin Brooks Tenor

Marissa McGowan Soprano

Dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem

New Jersey Festival Orchestra

Watch on YouTube or on the NJFO's website at https://www.njfestivalorchestra.org/njfo-special-events.