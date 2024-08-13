New Improv Classes for Adults Come to Vivid Stage this Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults this fall. The next session, which includes three different classes, begins on September 9.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet and a chance to socialize while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on September 9, and continues on Monday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks. The instructor for this class is Shereen HIckman.

Beyond the Basics offers a further exploration of more complicated games and challenges, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Beyond the Basics begins on September 11, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks. Dave Maulbeck leads this class.

Happy Hour is a new class that is a non-stop workout of physically active games, using fun and laughter as stress reducing tools. Students should be Ready to Play and use their whole body as they work in duos and teams to find the freedom in movement. Happy Hour begins on September 9, running Monday evenings from 6:15-7:15. Shereen Hickman instructs this class.

Shereen Hickman is best known as a creator/lead clown for the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. She starred as Ginger in Zumanity in Las Vegas, then went on to Broadway to create the leading female role of Margaret in Banana Shpeel (directed by David Shiner). She then toured under the Big Top as Deeda in Amaluna (with Tony award winning director Diane Paulus). Currently, she is clowning around through the month of August at Rye Playland and the US Open. Fresh off a sold out run in Montreal, look for monthly performances with the Sunset Circus in early 2025 at The Marlene Meyerson Theatre in Manhattan. For current and detailed information, check her website periodically at Shereenhickman.com. Shereen studied at the Groundlings School of Improv in LA and has an extensive career in voiceovers. A lover of fun and general whimsy, Shereen seeks to spark laughter with others in need of a chuckle.

Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild and he recently relocated back to New York City after a multi-year stint in Los Angeles. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities.

Registration information can be found here. Classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

