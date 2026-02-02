Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Lead Dragon Procession in Newark for Lunar New Year

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, with the support of the NJPAC and the Newark Museum will mount a Dragon Procession before NJPAC's annual Celebration of the Lunar New Year begins on Feb 14, 2026 at 2PM.

This year, both NJPAC and the Newark Museum's annual Lunar New Year Celebration will begin on the same day. In honor of the history of the Chinese American community in Newark, the procession will start from NJPAC, through the Military Park, the Newark Museum by Halsey Street and back via Broad Street. The Dragon Procession will be accompanied by traditional cymbals and drum music, along with members of the public, to celebrate the coming of Spring and welcome the Year of the Horse.

Upon arrival at the Museum, the Dragon will enter the main hall and perform a dance, and be available for photo ops with the public. It is a symbol of fortune and prosperity for the New Year, everyone is welcome to come.

Members of the public are welcome to join the procession at noon in front of NJPAC, which will then make its way through Newark for a performance inside the Newark Museum's Main Hall at 12:15PM. The procession will then journey back to NJPAC for the annual Celebration from 2PM to 4PM in the Victoria Theatre and, lastly, the final performance in the Newark Museum from 4:20PM to 4:30PM.

About Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a rare Asian American woman-led professional touring company dedicated to innovative cultural experiences that reflect the immigrant journey. Known for its dynamic blend of Asian artistic traditions and American modernism, the Company tours nationally and internationally while advancing equity, representation, and cross-cultural dialogue through dance.

The programs of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company are made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts; New Jersey State Council on the Arts; New Jersey Cultural Trust; New Jersey Division of Tourism; New York State Council on the Arts; Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation; DanceNYC Dance Advancement Fund; Hyde and Watson Foundation; E.J. Grassman Trust; Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; New Music USA; Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation; American Dance Abroad; Association of Performing Arts Presenters' Cultural Exchange Fund (supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation); PSEG; Proskauer; WAC Lighting; the Glow Foundation. WQXR is a media partner of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company.