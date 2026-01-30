Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company To Present Free Dragon Procession In Newark

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present a free Dragon Procession in Newark in February 2026. The Lunar New Year event will travel from NJPAC to the Newark Museum and back. The procession will feature dancers, musicians, and public participation.

The Dragon Procession will take place from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. and will include traditional cymbals and drum music performed by dancers and musicians of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. The event is intended to mark the arrival of spring and welcome the Year of the Horse. Members of the public are invited to participate alongside the performers.

The route will begin outside NJPAC at One Center Street, continue through Military Park, proceed to the Newark Museum at 49 Washington Street via Halsey Street, and return to NJPAC by way of Broad Street. A short indoor performance will take place inside the Newark Museum’s Main Hall during the procession.

The Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company is a Fort Lee–based, Asian American woman-led professional dance company known for blending Asian artistic traditions with American modernism. The company tours nationally and internationally and focuses on cultural exchange, representation, and cross-cultural dialogue through dance.

The Dragon Procession will precede the company’s Lunar New Year performances at NJPAC, scheduled for February 14 and 15, 2026.