Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2026- JUST IN TIME and CHICAGO Break Gross Records and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, theatre fans! It’s time to catch up on all the buzziest Broadway news and backstage buzz you might have missed. Daniel Radcliffe took center stage at the opening night of Every Brilliant Thing, sharing thoughts on his latest Broadway adventure. Historic box office records were broken as JUST IN TIME and CHICAGO trumpeted new highs in the latest Broadway grosses. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated musical WANTED (formerly Gun & Powder) announced Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine as its leads for a fall Broadway bow.

Elsewhere, we celebrated fifteen years of The Book of Mormon with news of original cast reunions and relived Daniel Radcliffe’s opening for Every Brilliant Thing through exclusive photos from inside the big night. If you missed it, check out a first look at WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre, or star-studded shots of Drag Race queens at Moulin Rouge!. There’s so much more inside, so grab your coffee and let’s wake up with BroadwayWorld!