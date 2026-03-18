Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 18, 2026- JUST IN TIME and CHICAGO Break Gross Records and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 18, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre fans! It’s time to catch up on all the buzziest Broadway news and backstage buzz you might have missed. Daniel Radcliffe took center stage at the opening night of Every Brilliant Thing, sharing thoughts on his latest Broadway adventure. Historic box office records were broken as JUST IN TIME and CHICAGO trumpeted new highs in the latest Broadway grosses. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated musical WANTED (formerly Gun & Powder) announced Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine as its leads for a fall Broadway bow.
Elsewhere, we celebrated fifteen years of The Book of Mormon with news of original cast reunions and relived Daniel Radcliffe’s opening for Every Brilliant Thing through exclusive photos from inside the big night. If you missed it, check out a first look at WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre, or star-studded shots of Drag Race queens at Moulin Rouge!. There’s so much more inside, so grab your coffee and let’s wake up with BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, March 18
CATS: The Jellicle Ball begins previews on Broadway
Becky Shaw begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Daniel Radcliffe Celebrates Opening Night of EVERY BRILLIANT THING
The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, is officially open at The Hudson Theatre. Hear what Daniel Radcliffe had to say about opening night!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/15/26 - JUST IN TIME and CHICAGO Break Own Gross Records
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/15/2026.
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Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine Will Lead WANTED on Broadway
The musical WANTED, formerly known as Gun & Powder, is headed to Broadway this fall! The new musical will star Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine, as Mary and Martha Clarke, respectively.
|Must Watch
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Photos & Video: First Look at WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre
Videos: Andrew Rannells and THE BOOK OF MORMON Creators Reunite on THE LATE SHOW
Video: TITANIQUE Cast Gets Into Costume; Sees Broadway Set For the First Time
by Michael Major
The cast of Titanique is getting ready to begin performances on Broadway! In a new Instagram video, the show's social media shared a first look at the cast in costume as they see the Broadway set for the first time.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Inside EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opening Night with Daniel Radcliffe & More
by Bruce Glikas
The second Broadway play of 2026 has officially opened! The Broadway premiere of Duncan MacMillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, opened just last week at The Hudson Theatre. Check out photos from inside the big night here!. (more...)
| Photos: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Stars Visit Bob the Drag Queen at MOULIN ROUGE!
by Bruce Glikas
See photos of Megami, Aquaria, Alexis Michelle, Kandy Muse, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Bob the Drag Queen, Marcia Marcia Marcia, DD Fuego, Myki Meeks, Robin Fierce, Crystal Envy and Amanda Tori Meating seeing Bob the Drag Queen in Moulin Rouge!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Tennessee Williams and New Orleans Literary Festival will host We Have Not Long To Love: A Celebration Of Tennessee Williams on Friday, March 27. Learn more about the event here!. (more...)
Bucks County Playhouse Names BT McNicholl as Producing Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Bucks County Playhouse has appointed director, producer and arts leader BT McNicholl as the organization’s new Producing Artistic Director. McNicholl will assume his role as producing artistic director beginning summer 2026.. (more...)
Julia Cho Will Receive the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award
by Stephi Wild
PEN America announced that comedian, author, producer, and actor Murray Hill, known for HBO’s Somebody Somewhere, will host the 62nd annual PEN America Literary Awards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:30pm at The Town Hall.. (more...)
JLN Arts August 2026 Playwriting Residency Grant Applications Now Open
by Stephi Wild
The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education & Development Fund (JLN Arts) and Hudson Valley Writers Residency (HVWR) have announced that applications are open for the August 2026 Jeffrey L. Nissen Playwriting Residency Grant.. (more...)
Manhattan School Of Music Appoints Or Matias As Dean Of Musical Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Manhattan School of Music has appointed Obie Award-winning composer, music supervisor, orchestrator, pianist, and educator Or Matias as Dean of the School’s Musical Theatre division.. (more...)
American Theatre of Actors Will Celebrate 50th Anniversary with Gala
by Stephi Wild
The American Theatre of Actors will mark its 50th anniversary with a special gala event, honoring playwright Lyle Kessler and Tony-winning actor Len Cariou with Lifetime Achievement Awards. The celebration is set to take place in New York City, highlighting the contributions of these prominent figures to the theater industry. This milestone event will gather industry professionals and enthusiasts to reflect on the theater's impact over the past five decades.. (more...)
The Drama League Fall Benefit to Honor Producer Tom Kirdahy
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League's fall benefit, Drama at the Disco Vol. 3: A Drama League Benefit, will be held at The Edison Rooftop. Broadway stars will take the stage throughout the night, joining the band for musical moments as you dance under the stars.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
A new production of BOOP! The Musical will make its Japan premiere in 2026, with performances scheduled in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The production will star Makoto Rei in the title role.. (more...)
Chicago Cabaret Week Returns in May 2026 for a 10-Day Series of Events
by Stephi Wild
Now in its fifth year, Chicago Cabaret Week will run from Friday, May 8 through Sunday, May 17 — with more than 20 shows in venues throughout the city and suburbs. . (more...)
FEFU AND HER FRIENDS: Immersive Theater Experience Will Be Performed Minneapolis Mansion
by Stephi Wild
This May, Theatre Pro Rata will present 'FEFU AND HER FRIENDS' in an immersive format at the historic Searle Mansion in Minneapolis. Audiences will experience the play by María Irene Fornés by moving through different rooms of the mansion.. (more...)
SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Will Make Broadway Premiere in September
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced two productions that will be a part of the company’s 2026-27 season, including the Broadway premiere of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. Learn more here!. (more...)
Whitney Leavitt Breaks CHICAGO Box Office Records For Biggest Weekly Gross In 29-Year History
by Michael Major
Whitney Leavitt, who has extended her run as 'Roxie Hart' through May 3, 2026 continues to break box office records at the Ambassador Theatre and has garnered audience and critical acclaim. . (more...)
Kara Young to Replace Samira Wiley in PROOF on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young will join the cast of the first ever Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Proof, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail.. (more...)
Lisa Ann Walter to Join HEATHERS THE MUSICAL as 'Ms. Fleming'
by Michael Major
Lisa Ann Walter will make her Off-Broadway debut in Heathers the Musical! The Abbott Elementary star is joining the cast as Ms. Fleming and Veronica Sawyer's Mom. Walter joins the cast alongside Isabella Esler and John Cardoza.. (more...)
Tracklist Revealed For THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild
The tracklist has been revealed for the forthcoming Cast Recording of The Queen of Versailles. The Queen of Versailles will release its Original Broadway Cast Recording on May 22.. (more...)
TITANIQUE Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies
by Stephi Wild
The award-winning musical comedy TITANIQUE has announced the digital lottery and ticket rush policies for the show’s Broadway run – with digital lottery entries now open for the show’s first preview performance.. (more...)
GIANT Will Host Playwrights' Night On Broadway
by Stephi Wild
GIANT, starring two-time Tony Award winner John Lithgow as Roald Dahl and directed by two-time Tony Award winner Nicholas Hytner, will host Playwrights’ Night On Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.. (more...)
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