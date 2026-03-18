Majah Hype Returns to NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that Majah Hype, internationally celebrated as the “Caribbean King of Comedy,” will perform live at the Victoria Theater's Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage on Saturday, May 30th. Audiences can choose from two showtimes: 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM.



Majah Hype has taken the entertainment world by storm, delighting audiences with his unique brand of comedy. Known for his viral videos and unforgettable original characters, Majah's material resonates deeply with fans of Afro-Caribbean culture. His comedic genius shines through his masterful use of accents, impressions, and wigs, as he finds humor in everyday life and builds a strong connection with Afro-Caribbean communities worldwide. This authenticity has earned him an enthusiastic and loyal following across the globe.



Majah's journey began in junior high school, where he was drawn to music as a DJ. His talents were quickly recognized by peers, earning him the nickname “Majah” and inspiring him to pursue international acclaim. He sold cassette tapes filled with Caribbean beats and Hip-Hop in school hallways and later produced singles for renowned Jamaican artists such as Gyptian and Tarrus Riley. Life as a young father at age 19 led him to pause his pursuit of large audiences, but he returned with even greater purpose, channeling his creative energy into comedy and embracing his role as a cultural ambassador.