Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC to Present Sarah Brightman HYMN in Concert 

Article Pixel

The show will take place Saturday, November 11.

Sep. 15, 2020  

NJPAC to Present Sarah Brightman HYMN in Concert 

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Sarah Brightman Hymn in Concert on Saturday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

It's no surprise Sarah Brightman is the biggest selling soprano in the world. Her crystalline voice is immediately recognizable across the globe: earthy yet ethereal, haunting yet angelic.

Since her international breakthrough as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Sarah has toured extensively to widespread acclaim. She is credited with pioneering the classical crossover movement and is the only artist to have simultaneously topped the Billboard dance and classical charts. Don't miss the awe-inspiring vocals of this luminous superstar.

Tickets to see Sarah Brightman are On-Sale Now, at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW TV: Lorna Luft Unites with CHASING RAINBOWS Cast to Sing for Save the Children
  • BWW TV: NJ Kids Dance For The Life of George Floyd & Unite to Make a Difference
  • BWW TV: Highlights from GOODNIGHT NOBODY at McCarter Center
  • BWW TV: The Cast Of CHASING RAINBOWS: THE ROAD TO OZ Meets The Press!