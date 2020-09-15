NJPAC to Present Sarah Brightman HYMN in Concert 

The show will take place Saturday, November 11.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Sarah Brightman Hymn in Concert on Saturday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.



It's no surprise Sarah Brightman is the biggest selling soprano in the world. Her crystalline voice is immediately recognizable across the globe: earthy yet ethereal, haunting yet angelic.

Since her international breakthrough as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, Sarah has toured extensively to widespread acclaim. She is credited with pioneering the classical crossover movement and is the only artist to have simultaneously topped the Billboard dance and classical charts. Don't miss the awe-inspiring vocals of this luminous superstar.



Tickets to see Sarah Brightman are On-Sale Now, at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You