NJPAC and The Town Hall Signature Present BROADWAY BY THE YEAR
Featuring works from Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
The Town Hall's signature series in association with New Jersey Performing Arts Center, present Broadway by the Year, takes a "Pandemic Pivot," going both virtual and national. In its legendary 20-year history, it has featured everyone from Robert Goulet to Santino Fontana and from Jessie Mueller to Tonya Pinkins.In its new virtual edition, the star power continues with an extraordinary cast list that dazzles with (so far) one Tony Award Winner, Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), and four Tony Nominees, Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob: The Musical), Liz Callaway (Baby), Max von Essen(An American in Paris), plus international jazz star, Nicole Henry, and internationally famous chanteuse Ute Lemper! Created, written, and hosted throughout its entire history by Scott Siegel - who has also produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center - and is well on his way to creating more than 400 major concerts all over the world - join us for this unusual season. The three new Broadway by the Year virtual concerts we've conceived for this year, take this series in a new and exciting direction. The first three shows BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE Cole Porter YEARS (April 26-28), BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE KANDER & EBB YEARS (May 10-12) and BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE SIR ANDREW LLOYD WEBER YEARS (May 24-26) cost only $30.00 per screen and can be viewed within three day. BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE Cole Porter YEARS (April 26-28), featuring songs from such shows as The Gay Divorce, Anything Goes, 50 Million Frenchman, Can Can, Kiss Me Kate, Hi Diddle Diddle, Jubilee and Wake Up and Dream. Cast includes Danny Gardner, Emily Larger, Lilli Cooper, Nicole Henry, Aleander Gemignani, and Kenita Miller. This Virtual show is $30.00, available for 3 days and can be purchased at Ticket Link or by visiting NJPAC.org BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE KANDER & EBB YEARS (May 10-12), featuring songs from such shows as Flora, The Red Menace, Chicago, Cabaret, Steel Pier, Woman of the Year, Kiss of the spider Woman and The Rink. Cast includes Danny Gardner, Ute Lemper, Tony Yazbeck, Beth Leavel and Natascia Diaz. This virtual show is $30.00 per screen and available for 3 days. Reserve tickets at Ticket Link or by visiting NJPAC.org. BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE SIR ANDREW LLOYD WEBER YEARS (May 24-26), featuring songs from such shows as Song & Dance, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sunset Blvd., Evita, The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Aspects of Love and Cats. Cast includes Liz Callaway, Ethan Slater, Max von Essen, Ali Ewoldt, Emily Larger and more! Each video concert will be approximately 9-10 songs in length, performed by four stars, plus -- as is a feature of all Broadway by the Year concerts -- at least one additional, thrilling dance number starring and choreographed by Danny Gardner (star of the 2017 Radio City Summer Spectacular). This virtual show is $30.00 per screen and available for 3 days. Tickets can be reserved at Ticket Link or by visiting NJPAC.org.