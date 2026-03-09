Lou DiPietro And Louis Josephson's IT'S NEVER TOO LATE to Have World Premiere at Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The power of hope, reinvention, and second chances will take the stage when Theater To Go presents the world premiere, limited engagement of the new Lou DiPietro musical "It's Never Too Late," April 3-12, at the Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College West Windsor Campus.

Written by Hightstown, N.J., resident Lou DiPietro with music by West Windsor, N.J., native Louis Josephson (currently of New York City), "It's Never Too Late" is a poignant and uplifting new musical that tells the story of the ripple effect that a brief encounter between two former lovers has on the lives of seven interconnected characters. Each struggles to stay afloat while confronting the unexpected turns their lives have taken. With a rich tapestry of characters and a moving, melodic score, the musical invites audiences to embrace change and rediscover their authentic selves-at any age.

DiPietro began writing this play at the age of 90 and now, at 95, is excited to share his work with an audience.

"I'm thrilled to bring this musical to life in such a dynamic way," said DiPietro. "The themes of resilience and second chances resonate deeply with so many people, and I believe this show will inspire everyone who experiences it."

The professional cast consists of actors from the tri state area, including Phil Zipkin of New Hope, Pa.; Libby Kane of Doylestown, Pa.; Jim Morris, Jim Petro and Jennifer Fischer, all of Hamilton, N.J; Charlotte Caldejon of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Reba Holley of Pennington, N.J.; and Neil Devlin, Cassaundra Reed and Brenna Peerbolt, all of New York City.

The creative team for "It's Never Too Late" includes Director/Producer Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Playwright Lou DiPietro of Hightstown, N.J.; Composer/Musical Director Lois Josephson of New York, N.Y.; Choreographer Laura Ghaffoor of Hamilton, N.J.; Set Designer Shawn Simmons of Hamilton; Lighting Designer Kitty Getlik of Hamilton; Sound Engineer Eric Collins of Trenton, N.J.; and Costumer Melissa Rittmann of Ewing, N.J.

Dates and showtimes for "It's Never Too Late" are Fridays, April 3 and April 10, and Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturdays, April 4 and April 11, and Sunday, April 12, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.