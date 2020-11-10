NJPAC Presents Classical Virtual Series Conducted by George Marriner Maull

Performances include Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring With George Marriner Maull, Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30. and more.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present their Classical Virtual Series conducted by George Marriner Maull.

Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring With George Marriner Maull

Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

FREE- Online Via Zoom https://njpac.tfaforms.net/108

Igor Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring set everyone's hair on fire on May 29, 1913-and it still turns people's ears upside down. Join us for a special Zoom event about this revolutionary work, designed to increase your listening skills and listening pleasure.

Chopin- Scherzo, Op.31 in b-flat Minor with George Marriner Maull

Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

FREE- Online Via Zoom https://njpac.tfaforms.net/109

Find out why Chopin biographer James Huneker wrote of Scherzo, Op. 31 in B-Flat Minor: "What masterly writing, and it lies in the very heart of the piano! A hundred generations may not improve on these pages." Join us for a special Zoom event designed to increase your listening pleasure as we peer inside this scherzo that dazzles our senses and makes audiences weep.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30.with George Marriner Maull

Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Sergei Rachmaninoff believed that every movement of every musical work should have "a point"-one special moment of greatest emotional impact. Join us for a special Zoom event as we find out exactly what is the "point" of Movement 3 of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 30.

