NJCU Gallery Will Unveil Site-Specific HOME HERE

New Jersey City University (NJCU) Galleries will open "HOME HERE," a site-specific installation featuring the work of 11 artists identifying as women living in Jersey City, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The exhibition will run through Thursday, March 5. An opening reception will be held on February 5 from 4-7 p.m.

NJCU's Visual Arts Building Gallery — located on the lower level of the Visual Arts Building at 100 Culver Avenue on campus — will host this exhibition curated by NJCU alumna Lucy Rovetto (1991 BFA). "HOME HERE" explores themes of history and memory through a continuous, flowing installation where works overlap, interact, and often have no clear boundaries. The exhibition brings together contemporary voices with historic legacy, creating a dialogue across generations of women artists in Jersey City.

The featured artists include Laia Cabrera, Nicole DeMaio, Isabelle Duverger, Jaz Graf, Katelyn Halpern, Jin Jung, Pat Lay, Tina Maneca, Cheryl R. Riley and Jennifer Roberts. The exhibition also honors the work of Ward Mount, a painter, sculptor, educator, and former chair of the Art Department at NJCU (then Jersey City State Teacher's College) in the 1940s. Historian Martin Pierce will illuminate Ward Mount's contributions through his research.

The Visual Arts Gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment. For appointments, email Midori Yoshimoto, Gallery Director, at myoshimoto@njcu.edu or gallery@njcu.edu.



For further information, visit the njcu.edu/gallery and @njcugalleries on Instagram.