NJCU Galleries Will Open METAMORPHOSIS This Week

New Jersey City University (NJCU) Galleries will open its annual BFA exhibition — a showcase of the work of its largest graduating class — as a two-part series in the university's two on-campus art galleries, beginning on Saturday, April 5.

The show, entitled “Metamorphosis: 2025 NJCU BFA Thesis Exhibition,” signifies a transformative period for the students and marks their emergence as professional artists. The students will showcase their year-long work, highlighting their diverse focuses and mediums. Their disciplines vary in ceramics, graphic design, illustration, painting, and photography, but many students utilize multiple mediums.

The art exhibits will be held at the Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery, located at Hepburn Hall Room 323, at 2039 Kennedy Blvd. and the Visual Arts Building Gallery, located on the lower level of the Visual Arts Building at 100 Culver Avenue on campus.

With the largest graduating class of BFA students on record with 33 artists, this year's BFA exhibition will be split into two shows.

The first exhibition will run from April 5-24, with an opening reception held in both galleries on April 5 from 3-6 p.m. Artist talks will be held the following two Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

On Thursday, April 10, the Visual Arts Gallery will host an Artist Talk with Agustina Cueto, Marla Indhira, Elaf Hussein, Namdi Maple, Natalia Predko, Francis Troy, Nicolette Tsamos, and Dimoy Wilson.

On Thursday, April 17, the Lemmerman Gallery will host an Artist Talk with graduating seniors Rachel Alfonso, Dee Diaz, Steeven Espinoza, Rachel Birtwistle, Eduardo Rivera, and Tshekidi Wilson.

The second exhibition will be held from May 3-16, with an opening reception on Saturday, May 3 from 3-6 p.m. in both galleries.

On Saturday, May 3 from 4:30 - 6 p.m., the Visual Arts Gallery will host an Artist Talk with Arianna Almaguer, Angelica Cisneros, Zeyad Elshikh, Isabelle Legaspi, Luis Martinez, Brianna Pacheco, Steven Pozo, Andreina Rivero Moreno, Angifer Rojas, and Patricia Tonner-Mintier.

The final Artist Talk is scheduled for Thursday, May 15 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Lemmerman Gallery with artists Justin Anthony, Brittney Sanchez Bueno, Keiry Calero, Guillermo Carrion, Carla Herrera, Elson Reyes, Juliette Reyes, Navdeep Sanghera, and Destiny Vasquez.

Both galleries are open to the public. Gallery hours for both are Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m., and by appointment, by emailing Midori Yoshimoto, Gallery Director, at myoshimoto@njcu.edu, or gallery@njcu.edu.

