Music Mountain Theatre presents The Tapp Family Cabaret. The concert is the second in a 6 week summer concert series. The wonderfully talented Tapp Family of Yardley PA, first became a part of the DPAC family back in Open Air Theatre days. All four members performed in our first production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, and have since played many roles on both the Open Air and Music Mountain Theatre stages. David and Shelly played The Phantom and Carlotta respectively in our inaugural production of Yeston and Kopit's Phantom. Together with their two wonderfully talented sons have prepared a wonderful evening of Broadway style music and they will be accompanied by the incredible Sue Den Outer on the piano.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto YouTube for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday July 11th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information before the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You