Morven Museum & Garden Presents 'Morven Moments' Series

The series kicks off on February 22 at noon with A Friendship for the Ages discussing their correspondence, poetry, and visits.

Feb. 10, 2021  

What do George Washington, Buzz Aldrin, Jimmy Carter, and Princess Grace of Monaco all have in common? They were all visitors at Morven at various points in its remarkable history. Take a private tour inside Morven with Docent Kim Gallagher as he shares stories that ring with relevancy for today's world.

The series kicks off on February 22 at noon with A Friendship for the Ages featuring George Washington and Annis Stockton discussing their correspondence, poetry, and visits. Q&A follows each tour and video recording will be available to ticketholders following the program. Other weekly topics introduce the world of the Stocktons during the Revolutionary War, slavery at Morven, Robert Wood Johnson, Jr., the Governors' era, and more.

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/morven-moments-tickets-138344537235?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch


