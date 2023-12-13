Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Middletown Arts Center Announces A HOLLYWOOD HOLIDAY CABARET Presented By The MAC Players

Enjoy an afternoon of festive songs from the silver screen performed by The MAC Players Alumni.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center present A Hollywood Holiday Cabaret on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of festive songs from the silver screen performed by The MAC Players Alumni, including Ronda Christie, Victoria Leigh Keiser, Colleen Gilgan, Caitlin Martin, Felicia Russell, Patrick Comey, Brenden Kortenhaus, Joey Bryant, Justin Jajalla, Mike Kirkland, Matt Ebersole, Vivian Oliver, Sophia Russell and Daniella DeDonno. Admission is FREE (donations welcome)! The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, New Jersey that offers performances, exhibits, classes, demonstrations and camps centering on the arts. Its convenient location across from the Middletown train station on Church Street enables easy access and its expanded MAC Annex Education Building is minutes away next to the Middletown Reformed Church. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501c3, the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities.

Visit Click Here for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities at the Middletown Arts Center.


