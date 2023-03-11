Michael Moschen to Bring MYSTERIOUS FORCES to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May

Visionary performing artist Michael Moschen will bring his "Mysterious Forces" Show to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 7.

MacArthur Genius and visionary performing artist Michael Moschen is considered by some to be the greatest juggler of the 20th century. He revolutionized this ancient circus art and turned it into a mesmerizing form of theatre. Moschen combines juggling, physics, movement, and dance to create a world of balls, rings, hoops, and spheres that fly, float and spin while defying gravity - a truly spectacular show for the entire family! See Michael Moschen: Mysterious Forces at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2pm as part of the Xfinity Family Series. Moschen has been associated with some of the leading circus arts performers of the times, including the Big Apple Circus, Bill Irwin in Not Quite/New York and The Courtroom, Fred Garbo and Bob Berky in the Obie Award-winning Foolsfire, Lotte Goslar's Pantomime Circus, and Mr. Berky in the The Alchemedians Off-Broadway and on tour through North and South America. He was commissioned by the Cirque du Soleil to create and stage a new work for their permanent theatrical circus in Las Vegas which has also toured with Quidam. His film credits include Hair and Annie. In a work beloved by Moschen aficionados, he also choreographed and performed with crystal balls as David Bowie's hands in the Jim Henson film Labyrinth. Don't miss his captivating performance when it comes to the Playhouse stage!

Ranked as one of the world's leading jugglers and one of America's most visionary performing artists, Michael Moschen has transformed this ancient circus art into a mesmerizing concert form that has garnered critical acclaim as "genius," "exhilarating virtuoso entertainment" and "flawless purity" from leading media such as the Los Angeles Times and The New York Times. Moschen has performed both solo and collaboratively with leading artists Off-Broadway, in major concert halls, and on arts festivals in Europe, Asia and North and South America. His work crosses ethnic and social borders, and is greeted with standing ovations and critical acclaim in every country and audiences of all ages. Recognized by the McCarthur Foundation with the prestigious Genius Award, his work is seen often on stages, film and television.

As a solo performer, Mr. Moschen has been featured at theatre and dance festivals in Hong Kong, Perth, Edinburgh and Barcelona, and in the United States at Spoleto USA, the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Next Wave Festival, Lincoln Center's Serious Fun Festival, the 75th Annual New Yorker Magazine Festival and the Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival among others.

In Motion with Michael Moschen was created for the Great Performances Series on America's National Public Television in 1991, an insightful and provocative special on Michael's life and work that is in almost continuous rebroadcast regionally. Moschen's television appearances also include An Evening at the Pops (with the Boston Pops), Maury Povich, Penn & Teller's Sin City Spectacular, The Tonight Show, Jerry Lewis' MDA Telethon, The Montreal International Comedy Festival (Just for Laughs) on Showtime, Ricky Jay's Learned Pigs and Fireproof Women, Sesame Street, The David Letterman Show and PBS's Alive from Off-Center. Moschen is featured on the recent A&E documentary, The Mystery of Genius, and made his television dramatic acting debut on L.A. Law. He has appeared on TV as well in England, Spain, Italy, Chile and Argentina.

Mr. Moschen is deeply involved in understanding and sharing the physical and mathematical principles that underlie his work, and is a sought-after public speaker. He presented the Keynote Address for the National Conference of Teachers of Mathematics in 1996 and in 1998 for the Association of New York Teachers of Mathematics. He has lectured on innovation and creativity at such prestigious institutions as Carnegie Mellon, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Lincoln Center Education Program.

Currently featured in the book The Virtuoso: Face to Face with 40 Extraordinary Talents, Mr. Moschen is in constant demand for a wide range of corporate projects including industrial and educational films, live performances and lectures. He has received support form the National Endowment for the Arts and is a registered Touring Artist with the Connecticut Commission on the Arts and the New England Foundation on the Arts.

When not performing Mr. Moschen is creating.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($40-45) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.