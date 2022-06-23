Meet The Lineup for July 6 LAUGHS IN THE LOFT At South Orange Performing Arts Center

Put your hands together for the July 6 Laughs in the Loft lineup! On the first Wednesday of every month, SOPAC's Loft turns into a comedy club during this New York City-style stand-up showcase.

The next Laughs in the Loft performance is Wednesday, July 6 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $20.

Get to know the July 6 lineup:

Jason Salmon has been seen on just about every commercial on your TV. He has also brought his hilarious comedy to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and to the US troops all over the world.

KC Arora is a fantastic comedian who has been featured on "Laughs" on Fox, "Gotham Comedy Live" and worked with Laughs in the Loft host Joe Larson when they both wrote on the show "Punchline" for Fox.

Sharon Simon is a fixture in the NYC comedy scene. She has been seen on "Saturday Night Live" and CBS. When not shooting a show, she is working tirelessly at building a fantastic comedy act. If you have been to a comedy club in New York City, there is a good chance you have seen her.

Mike Earley was the winner of Funniest Comic in the Twin Cities. A recent transplant to NYC, within the first week of living here he was a regular at the Cellar! (which is unheard of!) His hysterical comedic style has caught the eye of Louis CK, Maria Bamford and Nick Swardson-all of which have taken him on the road as an opener.

