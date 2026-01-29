Literature to Life Will Present BOOKS UNITE Event in Paterson

Literature to Life (LTL) will host Books Unite: Literature to Life in Paterson, a yearlong series of free community events in Paterson, NJ, bringing literature to life through performances, book clubs, and interactive workshops designed to engage community members in powerful stories and shared conversation.

The program is supported by a generous grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). The NJEDA has approved $15 million in grant awards to 39 organizations under Phase II of the Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) program.

Literature to Life is a nonprofit, performance-based literacy organization that transforms American literary classics into professionally staged verbatim adaptations. LTL's mission is to inspire young people to read, think critically, and become authors of their own lives. With a roster of books by authors such as Richard Wright, James Baldwin, Junot Díaz, and Kao Kalia Yang, LTL performs nationally in performing arts centers, schools, libraries, and correctional facilities.

By partnering with Paterson Free Public Library (PFPL) and Passaic County Community College (PCCC), LTL is deepening access to arts and literature in a city rich with cultural history and creative potential. The initiative includes five series of events, each based around one great work of literature, with activities that include reading, discussion, performance, and creative response. All events are free and open to the public.

In March, the focus will be on I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez. Free copies of the book are available for pick-up at PFPL, with a book club meeting at the library on Monday, March 2 at 6:00PM. Led by Sherry Tanski, PCCC adjunct professor, it will be a thought-provoking evening discussing this popular novel. Later that same week, on Thursday, March 5, LTL will host two performances of their adaptation of the title at the PCCC Theater at 1:10PM and 6:00PM. Featuring actor Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, these performances will be accompanied by a pre- and post-show discussion led by adapter / director Ana Maria Jomolca. Finally, a post-show interactive workshop will be conducted at PCCC on March 12 at 1:10PM.

This same series of events will be repeated in April focused on The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and again in October highlighting The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz. During the summer, performances of The Giver by Lois Lowry and Zora Folktales, based on the work of Zora Neale Hurston, will take place at PFPL for students and families.

For up-to-date scheduling and more information, visit literaturetolife.org/booksunite.

“Stories have the power to open doors—into imagination, empathy, and possibility,” says Lisa Beth Vettoso, Executive Director. “At Literature to Life, we believe great stories belong to everyone, and thrive in shared spaces where people can experience them together. Through this program, we're inviting the Paterson community to engage personally with literature, and we're deeply grateful to the NJEDA for supporting work that brings artists and communities together through these great books.”

“The State Arts Council is proud to help connect the NJEDA with New Jersey's nonprofit arts community for these exciting funding opportunities,” said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. “Not only do arts nonprofits contribute to the state's overall economy and employ tens of thousands of people, they also serve as vital anchors in their communities. These significant A.R.T. grants come at a crucial time for the sector, supporting stability – and that means these organizations are better positioned to successfully deliver both economic and social benefits to individuals and families across New Jersey.”

To learn more about Literature to Life, visit literaturetolife.org.