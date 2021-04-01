McCarter Theatre Presents McCarter Concerts In Palmer Square

McCarter Theatre Center is welcoming Spring with McCarter Concerts In Palmer Square. The series of live concerts will kick off on April 25, 2021 and take place Sundays from 4-6pm through June 20, 2021. The free experience will safely reconnect the community with an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment for all ages.

The outdoor series will feature nine musical performances from local-based talent throughout NY, NJ, and PA. These artists will vary across Latin, R&B, Rock, Pop, Jazz, Swing, Reggae, and Country music. Artists will be making their McCarter debuts. Along with entertainment, attendees can enjoy food and drink from vendors around Palmer Square.

Updates on McCarter Theatre Center reopening season will also be shared each Sunday as they become available. Audiences are encouraged to gather, socially distanced, on the Palmer Square lawn in front of The Nassau Inn to enjoy a new, fun and entertaining act each weekend.

McCarter and Palmer Square will be following CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices to ensure the health and safety of our audience and artists. Events are subject to change or cancellation based on weather and CDC guidelines.

Parking will be available in the downtown garages and metered parking on the street will be available for easy access to the event each Sunday. Accessible street parking is available around Palmer Square and in the surrounding parking garages. All sidewalks have ramped entry points.

Full schedule of events below. For more information visit, www.mccarter.org/palmersquare.