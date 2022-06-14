Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents THE BEST OF THE EAGLES, DION and More This July

Please note that MPAC's schedule is subject to change.

July ticketed events:

Best of the Eagles

Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8 pm

Best of the Eagles is the most exact interpretation of the music of The Eagles, bar none! Each musician mirrors his counterpart in The Eagles instrumentally and vocally as they recreate the songs, the music and the aura of one of America's greatest rock bands.

$49|$49|$39|$39|$29

Generation Radio

An evening of the hits of Journey, Chicago & Rascal Flatts

Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm

This supergroup of rock and country music legends features two-time Grammy Award-winner Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, Jason Scheff, former lead vocalist of Chicago for over 30 years, Steve Ferrone, drummer of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton, playing the hits of Journey, Chicago, Rascal Flatts and other classic rock and country favorites.

$79|59|$49|$49|$39

Dion

Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 8 pm

Dion defined Rock and Roll for a generation. Enjoy favorites such as "Runaround Sue," "The Wanderer" and more from this Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

$119|$99|$89|$79|$59

Chris Isaak

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8 pm

Platinum-selling and GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak performs the music ("Wicked Game," "Baby Did a Bad Bad Thing," "Somebody's Crying") that has made him a concert favorite across the globe for over three decades.

$109|$89|$79|$69|$59

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8 pm

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans over three decades. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any living artist working today.

$99|$79|$79|$69|$59

The Disco Nights

Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8 pm

Get down and boogie to the greatest hits of the disco era, like "Stayin' Alive," "Le Freak," "I Will Survive," "Hot Stuff" and "It's Raining Men." The Disco Nights perform the music of The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Chic and more in this "outta sight" musical adventure that brings back to life the glory days of Studio 54 and Saturday Night Fever!

$49|$39|$29|$29|$29

The following events are free and part of MPAC's Arts in the Community series:

Wednesday, July 6 at 6 pm

Nahscha

Singer/songwriter Nahscha classifies herself as a mix between pop, soul and R&B. Nahscha believes that music is a universal language, and the best way to communicate to people.

Special Guest: Unity Steppers (2022 Morristown Onstage Audience Pick Winner)

Location: Cauldwell Playground (Clyde Potts Dr. & Flagler Street):

Wednesday, July 13 at 6 pm

Acute Inflections

The duo of Elasea Douglas (vocalist) and Sadiki Pierre (bassist) deliver an intoxicating jazzy, funky and sultry sound that's a mix of pop, jazz, R&B, rock and reggae.

Special Guest: Zion Pearson (Morristown Onstage Overall Winner)

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Wednesday, July 27 at 6 pm

The Bryan Hansen Band

The Bryan Hansen Band's "blue eyed funk" sound mixes funk, rock, soul and R&B. Their music influences include Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Al Green and Victor Wooten.

Special Guest: Kevin Madden (2022 Morristown Onstage finalist)

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

