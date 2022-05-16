Mayo Performing Arts Center Announces Free Summer Outdoor Concert Series

Mayo Performing Arts Center returns its free summer Arts in the Community concerts and movies to various locations in Morristown.

"Our Arts in the Community concerts are great opportunities to experience diverse artists throughout Morristown," said Allison Larena, President and CEO, MPAC. "We look forward to presenting amazing free outdoor summer concerts that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy together."

The 2022 Arts in the Community concert series is generously supported by ADP. "I am honored as a Morristown resident to represent ADP in our support of MPAC's community outreach. This program provides a vital outlet and forum for people to come together and celebrate the Arts. At ADP, our culture and values are anchored in giving back to the communities where we work and live, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of Arts in the Community," said Tara Albritton, SVP, NAS, HCM Service at ADP, and member of MPAC's Board of Trustees.

Concerts will be held at various locations in Morristown, including Cauldwell Park, the Early Street Senior Center and the Vail Mansion Plaza (adjacent to MPAC). All events are free. More info here: https://www.mayoarts.org/community-events

This year's concerts will span a variety of musical styles, and featuring the return of MPAC's popular Salsa under the Stars featuring the Newark Arts High School Latin Band, jazz duo Acute Inflections, the 60s rock music of John McDermott Band and more.

New this year is that many of the events will feature special guest performances from participants from 2022's Morristown Onstage, including overall winner Zion Pearson and audience favorite, the Unity Steppers.

Arts in the Community Lineup (Additional events and locations may be added):

Early Street Senior Center

Wednesday, June 15 at 6 pm

Darius Frowner & LaDonna Burns

When not serving as Mayo Performing Arts Center's Performing Arts School musical director, Darius Frowner can be found on the cabaret circuit in New York City. Enjoy pop, Broadway and American standards featuring vocalist LaDonna Burns.

Special Guest: MPAC Performing Arts School Students

Cauldwell Playground (Clyde Potts Dr. & Flagler Street):

Wednesday, July 6 at 6 pm

Nahscha

Singer/songwriter Nahscha classifies herself as a mix between pop, soul and R&B. Nahscha believes that music is a universal language, and the best way to communicate to people.

Special Guest: Unity Steppers (2022 Morristown Onstage Audience Pick Winner)

Vail Mansion Plaza (adjacent to MPAC):

Wednesday, June 29 at 6 pm

Salsa under the Stars

Featuring Newark Arts High Latin Band

Come out for the annual summer dance party! Featuring music from the Newark Arts High Latin Band, Salsa under the Stars is a chance to enjoy a beautiful summer evening dancing the night away. Free dance lessons provided!

Dance lesson by: Arthur Murray Dance

Wednesday, July 13 at 6 pm

Acute Inflections

The duo of Elasea Douglas (vocalist) and Sadiki Pierre (bassist) deliver an intoxicating jazzy, funky and sultry sound that's a mix of pop, jazz, R&B, rock and reggae.

Special Guest: Zion Pearson (Morristown Onstage Overall Winner)

Wednesday, July 27 at 6 pm

The Bryan Hansen Band

The Bryan Hansen Band's "blue eyed funk" sound mixes funk, rock, soul and R&B. Their music influences include Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, Al Green and Victor Wooten.

Special Guest: Kevin Madden (2022 Morristown Onstage finalist)

Wednesday, August 10 at 6 pm

Sabrina Genesis

Sabrina Genesis is a pop and alternative R&B artist that prides herself in her vocal diversity and heavy improvisation, both instrumentally and vocally. Sabrina took top adult honors at 2022 Morristown Onstage.

Special Guest: Tess Carvelli (2022 Morristown Onstage Rossoff Rising Star Award Recipient)

Wednesday, August 24 at 6 pm

John McDermott Band's Sixties Soul Revue

The John McDermott Band's Sixties Rock & Roll Revue recreates and performs the music of the most iconic rock and roll bands of the sixties.

Special Guest: Maya Bhide (2021 Morristown Onstage winner)

At MPAC:

U.S. Army Field Band and Chorus

Thursday, June 30 at 7 pm

Since 1756, Army bands have stood side-by-side with Americans helping inspire them during times of peril. The United States Army Field Band focuses on serving communities across the country the best way it can, by maintaining a connection between the American people and the Army. This elite 65-member instrumental ensemble, founded in 1946, has performed in all 50 states and 25 foreign countries for audiences totaling more than 100 million, and will perform classical and patriotic favorites.

Ticket distribution in June

Free Movie Tuesdays at MPAC

Tickets available in July

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Tuesday, August 2 at 10:30 am

Rated PG

Summer of Soul

Tuesday, August 2 at 7 pm

2022 Oscar-winner for Best Documentary. Rated PG-13

Encanto

Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 am

2022 Oscar-winner for Best Animated Feature. Rated PG

West Side Story (2021)

Tuesday, August 16 at 7 pm

Steven Spielberg directed this 2021 adaptation of the classic 1957 Rated PG-13

Rain site for Vail events: St. Peter's Church

Rain site for Cauldwell is Neighborhood House

Rain Site for Early Street Senior Center: Grow It Green Pavilion

Tickets and reservations are not necessary (with the exception of events at MPAC). Attendees may want to bring a blanket or lawn chair.