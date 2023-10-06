Mandy Patinkin to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey will present Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on Friday, October 20 at 8pm. The program includes a collection of many of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes—from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, and from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin. Tickets range from $29-$99.

Mandy Patinkin has carved out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Hal Prince, and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Patinkin's other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the ‘Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City. Since then, he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway.

In addition to solo concerts, Patinkin has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the U.S., Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman; and most recently with his wife Kathryn Grody in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, moderated by their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.

Feature films include Before Your Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.

In television, Patinkin won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series Chicago Hope and starred in the CBS series Criminal Minds, the Showtime Original Series Dead Like Me, and Homeland as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. On the Nonesuch label, Patinkin has recorded Children + Art, Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults, and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998, he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic, and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award).

As diverse as his professional life has been, Patinkin's education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search for Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Patinkin is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide.

