Mandy Patinkin to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

The concert will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023, 8pm.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See Photo 3 Review: THE PIANIST at George Street Playhouse is a Compelling Must-See
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Mandy Patinkin to Perform at State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey will present Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on Friday, October 20 at 8pm. The program includes a collection of many of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes—from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, and from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin. Tickets range from $29-$99.  

 

Mandy Patinkin has carved out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, directed by Hal Prince, and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Patinkin's other stage credits include Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the ‘Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.   

 

In 1989, Patinkin began his concert career at Joseph Papp's Public Theater in New York City.  Since then, he has toured (and continues to tour) his various solo concerts across North America, in London's West End, through Australia and New Zealand, as well as on Broadway and Off-Broadway.  

 

In addition to solo concerts, Patinkin has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Nathan Gunn, touring the U.S., Australia and New Zealand; with his dear friend Patti LuPone in An Evening with Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin which has toured since 2007 and played Broadway in 2012; Bridges, a concert with musicians from various countries in the Middle East; The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville, with Taylor Mac, and direction by Susan Stroman; and most recently with his wife Kathryn Grody in An Evening with Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody, moderated by their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin. 

 

Feature films include Before Your Know It, Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie.  

 

In television, Patinkin won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series Chicago Hope and starred in the CBS series Criminal Minds, the Showtime Original Series Dead Like Me, and Homeland as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.  

 

As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, Mandy Patinkin and Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual. On the Nonesuch label, Patinkin has recorded Children + Art, Experiment, Oscar & Steve, Kidults, and Mandy Patinkin Sings Sondheim. In 1998, he debuted his most personal project, Mamaloshen, a collection of traditional, classic, and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish. The recording of Mamaloshen won the Deutschen Schallplattenpreis (Germany's equivalent of the Grammy Award).  

 

As diverse as his professional life has been, Patinkin's education in the field of social activism has been even more varied and continues to evolve. He has helped raise funds for organizations dear to his heart including Brady Campaign, PAX, Doctors Without Borders, Association to Benefit Children, American Jewish World Service, Search for Common Ground, National Dance Institute, and ACLU. Patinkin is a board member of the Arava Institute and continues to work with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), highlighting the plight of refugees worldwide. 

 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

 

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. 

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Ritz Theatre Company to Present August Wilsons MA RAINEYS BLACK BOTTOM This Month Photo
The Ritz Theatre Company to Present August Wilson's MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM This Month

Don't miss the riveting production of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at The Ritz Theatre Company. Explore themes of rage, racism, self-hatred, and exploitation in this powerful drama.

2
Classic American Acting Workshop to Take Place at End of the Road Theater This Month Photo
Classic American Acting Workshop to Take Place at End of the Road Theater This Month

Classic American Tales is offering an acting workshop at End of the Road Theater in North Cape May, NJ. Open to all levels of experience, the workshop will include acting games, movement, improvisation, and scene study. Join us on October 18 from 7-9pm!

3
Sue On Reveals as Repertory Orchestra Conductor for New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra Photo
Sue On Reveals as Repertory Orchestra Conductor for New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra

The New Jersey Symphony has named Sue On as Repertory Orchestra conductor for the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Resident Youth Orchestra of the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University. Learn more about Sue here!

4
Barrels OArt Exhibit is On Display Now in New Jersey Photo
'Barrels O'Art' Exhibit is On Display Now in New Jersey

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation- ArtsBergen (NNJCF) celebrates National Arts and Humanities Month throughout October.  Learn more about the exhibit here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Main Street Theatre Company (10/07-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Little Firehouse Theatre (9/09-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schumann’s Cello Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Night on the Town
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (4/27-4/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# U.S. Premiere of Unplublished Sam Shepard Play
Black Box PAC (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You