Majah Hype Adds Second Performance at NJPAC in June

Majah Hype has added a second performance to his visit at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 7. Reserve tickets now to enjoy a night filled with laughter at either the 7 PM or 9:45 PM show.



Majah Hype, widely recognized as the "Caribbean King of Comedy," first captured audiences with his viral videos featuring original, humorous characters that resonate with anyone familiar with Afro-Caribbean culture. With an exceptional talent for accents, impressions, and even wigs, Majah skillfully brings humor to everyday experiences, establishing a strong connection with Afro-Caribbean people around the world. It's no surprise that he has built a loyal international following.



Although Majah initially seemed destined for a musical career, his journey began as a DJ in junior high school. A friend from the DJ community affectionately dubbed him "Majah," recognizing his potential for global recognition. He began selling cassette tapes filled with Caribbean sounds and Hip-Hop to his school peers. As he expanded his craft, he produced singles for prominent Jamaican and Caribbean artists like Gyptian and Tarrus Riley. However, the responsibility of becoming a father at the age of 19 led him to momentarily pause his aspirations of entertaining larger audiences.



