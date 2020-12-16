MPAC Launches Winter Wellness Classes and Programs in January for Adults and Children

MPAC will launch a Winter Wellness six week program chock full of entertaining, engaging and enlightening classes and workshops. Registration is now open, and sessions begin the week of January 18. From Yoga to visual arts, music appreciation to performance and more, these sessions are a great way to connect with like-minded individuals for some fun during the winter doldrums. Winter Wellness further expands MPAC's education and performing arts school initiatives, including more activities for adults.

Classes include:

NEW AND EXCITING ENRICHMENT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

EXPRESS YOURSELF - A CREATIVE AND SOCIAL OUTLET FOR KIDS!

Ages 9 - 12

Whether it's writing poetry, lyrics, music, stories or whatever they choose, this open forum for kids will be an opportunity for expression and creativity! Participants will have fun, socialize and share their feelings and ideas in a creative and supportive atmosphere!

$90.00

Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

SIP AND SONG - MPAC'S VIRTUAL LOUNGE!

Ages 21 and over

Taught by NYC Cabaret performers and bartenders!

Grab your friends and join this fun and interactive 6 week program! Each week participants will get cocktail (and mocktail) recipes in advance and learn how to make them right in class! Then sip along as you are entertained by the singing bartenders and guest performers! Participants are also welcome to participate in the open mic or sing along! This will be a really great way to unwind, have fun and socialize!

$125.00

Thursdays 7:30 - 8:30



"ALL ABOUT MUSICALS" SERIES

Missing your favorite Broadway musical? Come and join this fun and informative series! Be visited each week by Guest Broadway performers from each show and learn what their process and experience was like! Explore the script, learn more about the background of the show, sing the songs and talk about all your favorite characters and performers!

$125.00

Wednesdays 7:00 - 8:30

January 20th - "Hamilton"

January 27th - "Wicked"

February 3rd - "Dear Evan Hansen"

February 10th - "Newsies"

February 17th - "Mean Girls"

February 24th - "Beetlejuice"



MPAC TEEN COFFEE HOUSE - AN OPEN MIC AND HANGOUT WITH MR. JON!

Ages 13 - 18

This open forum class will be a great opportunity for teens to socialize and perform! Whether it's playing an instrument, singing their favorite song, performing a monologue or just listening and spending time with others, students will have a great time being together, expressing themselves and sharing their ideas and talents!

$90.00

Fridays 7:30 - 9:00

Heart and Music - A look inside the New Jersey SymphonyNew Jersey Symphony Orchestra professional musicians share an inside look at instruments and their roles in classical ensembles in this engaging six-week NJSO at Home series. Hear great music and stories, and ask musicians your burning questions about their instruments and their lives.Tuesdays 7:30 - 8:30$90.00

HAPPY HOUR IMPROV FOR ADULTS!

Ages 21 and over

An hour of fun-filled, wine-fueled, unscripted fun! Whether you've new to improve or a seasoned pro, this weekly happy hour is a great way to spend time with friends and even make some new ones via our virtual classroom. Every week we'll play fun improv games guaranteed to put a smile on your face and alleviate the daily stresses of life!

$90.00

Wednesdays 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT - WELLNESS PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS

MINDFUL ME!

Ages 7 - 10

This enriching class includes creative mindfulness games, visualizations, guided meditations and breathing exercises designed to help children feel grounded, find calm, improve focus and relax. Each week's class will be theme-based including subjects such as gratitude, positivity and compassion. Through group shares and conversation prompts such as the power of a promise and the value of friendships, students will exchange thoughts and ideas in a safe and friendly space. Mindful Me is designed to give students the tools to practice the pause in challenging situations, savor and extend the good moments, and be kind to themselves and others.

Thursdays 5:00 - 5:45

$75.00



MIND, BODY & SPIRIT FOR TEENS

Ages 13 - 18

A mindfulness, meditation and light yoga class for teens

This unique program will offer real, everyday techniques to ease stress and relieve anxiety. The class will consist of guided meditations, mindfulness techniques and tools, and breathing techniques to relieve stress and help with creative blocks and cloudy minds! Students will also participate in short yoga flows to help with grounding and focus. Students will learn exercises and techniques to incorporate into their daily routine.

Tuesdays 7:00 - 8:00 p.m.

$90.00



MIND, BODY AND SPIRIT FOR 18 AND OVER!

A mindfulness, meditation and light yoga class

Attention college students, parents and anyone feeling the effects of 2020! - Give yourself the gift of stress and anxiety relief during this uncertain and difficult time!

This unique program will offer real, everyday techniques to ease stress and relieve anxiety. The class will consist of guided meditations, Chakras, mindfulness techniques and tools, and breathing techniques to relieve stress and help with creative blocks and cloudy minds! Learn how to apply mindfulness to daily life, school, work and relationships! Students will also participate in short yoga flows to help with grounding and focus. Participants will learn exercises and breathing techniques to incorporate into their daily routine. Join us on Monday nights to empower yourself for the week ahead!!

Mondays 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.

$90.00

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!



A TOUCH OF YOGA!

Ages 16 & up

This traditional style yoga class is meant for all levels and will be based on the vinyasa and hatha yoga techniques. The class will go over basics, incorporate breath-body connections and dig a little deeper each week into various poses. Various yoga styles will also be introduced including Restorative and yin yoga. De-stress while Increasing strength, balance and flexibility in a supportive and fun atmosphere!

$90.00

Wednesdays 7:00 p.m.

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!



DEEP RELAXATION - YOGA NIDRA

Ages 18 & up

Release stress and anxiety by learning the yoga practice for ultimate relaxation. Yoga Nidra is an ancient but little-known yogic practice that's becoming increasingly popular as both a form of meditation and a mind-body therapy. It is a systematic form of guided relaxation taking your through different awareness and sensory points in the mind and body. Practitioners say that it often brings immediate physical benefits, such as reduced, and that it has the potential to heal psychological wounds. As a meditation practice, it can engender a profound sense of joy and well-being.

$90.00

Sundays 7:00 p.m.

Free for healthcare workers! Contact mailto:pas@mayoarts.org for a special registration code!

ACTING, VOICE AND MUSICAL THEATRE

JUNIOR DANCE PARTY!

Ages 5-7

Let's move and dance together! Classes will focus on warm-ups, learning dances and steps, and fun games! We'll have a special theme each week! This will be a fun way for students to express themselves, exercise and socialize in a fun and creative environment!

$75.00

Fridays 4:00 - 4:45 pm

SONG PERFORMANCE WORKSHOP

Ages 9-12

If you love to sing, this class is for you! Each student will work on every aspect of performing 1-2 solos. Gain confidence through vocal coaching, technique and exercises!

$90.00

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00 pm



MPAC IDOL!

Ages 13-18

Learn to perform your favorite pop, movie or musical songs with style and personality! Gain confidence through solid vocal technique and song performance coaching.

$90.00

Wednesdays 5:30 - 6:30 pm



TEEN MUSICAL THEATRE AUDITION TECHNIQUE

Ages 13-18

Whether you want to prepare for auditions or to grow as a performer, this workshop will provide you with good solid technique and help you build your confidence and repertoire! Students will finish class with good solid audition material. Includes Guest Broadway performers and industry professionals. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity!

$125.00

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:30 pm



ACTING AND THEATRE GAMES

Ages 9-12

This fun and creative theatre class will have students laughing, interacting and expressing themselves! Learn fun and exciting theatre games and participate in improvisation exercises and scenes! All in a fun and creative atmosphere!

$90.00

Mondays 4:30 - 5:30 pm



IMPROV FOR TEENS

Ages 13-18

Free your imagination, exercise your spontaneity and creativity all while having a great time connecting with peers! Build your performance and communication skills in a fun supportive environment!

$90.00

Mondays 7:00 - 8:00 pm



PRIVATE INSTRUCTION AGES 12 - ADULT

Private Voice:

Become a more confident singer with proper vocal technique, breathing, placement, diction and song performance.

Private Coaching:Private lessons and coaching sessions are available in song preparation and performance, monologues, audition preparation, music and lyric composition .

Available Monday - Friday I 2 - 8 pm. Saturdays 9 - 2 pm½ hour $180.00 for 6 sessions or 1 hour - $360.00 for 6 sessions*Email mailto: pos@moyoorts.org and we will match with you with a teacher and time

VISUAL ART PROGRAMS

READY, SET, DRAW!

Ages 9 - 12

Grab a sketch book and let's get started! What do you like to draw? Explore some new and fun ways to get your creative side moving. With the help of games and props we will stretch the limits of our imagination. Have fun, socialize and be creative!!

Tuesdays 4:00 - 5:00

$90.00



ONE CANVAS, ONE HOUR

Ages 13 - 18

What will your work of art be? Each class will focus on a different topic the will help you create your own unique artwork. The inspiration point is the same but every artist will make it their own. Have fun socializing with other teens while expressing yourself!

Thursdays 7:00 - 8:00

$90.00

Our 12 week Spring 2021 Session with our full line up of classes will begin the first week of March 2021. Look for that information in mid January!