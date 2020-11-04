MPAC Announces November and December Live Event Lineup

Programming features tribute bands performing the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin and more.

MPAC will stage a series of limited capacity concerts for up to 150 people throughout November and December. From local artists such as James Gedeon and Anthony Krizan to top tribute bands performing the music of Fleetwood Mac, the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin, there are opportunities to enjoy a wide range of music.

In addition to in-person concerts, many of these events will be featured on MPAC's exclusive livestream so you can enjoy them from home.

Tickets are on sale for all events (Note: Dead on Live goes on sale Friday, Nov. 6).

Anthony Krizan and Friends

Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8 pm

Guitarist Anthony Krizan calls his music "blues infused rock & roll with soulful swampy under tones." One of the premier songwriters and producers in the New York area, Krizan has penned music as lead guitarist of the popular jam band The Spin Doctors as well as for artists including Lenny Kravitz ("Stand By My Woman"), John Waite and Gretchen Wilson.

$35-$50

Livestream available for $20



Trivia Night

Thursday, November 19 at 7 pm

Form your team and test your knowledge in all things trivia!

$40 per team (max four players per team). Limited space available



Tusk

Saturday, November 21 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Tusk is the top Fleetwood Mac tribute band it the world. Using no fancy gimmicks, Tusk performs the music of Fleetwood Mac to perfection with note by note renditions of your favorite hits such as "Don't Stop," "Go Your Own Way," "Dreams" and "The Chain."

$39-$59

Livestream available for $20 for 8:30 pm



Manhattan Comedy Night

Friday, November 27, 2020 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Get some comic relief with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$30



An Evening with James Gedeon & Friends

Featuring Jim Nuzzo, Bruce Alcott and Lou Giola

Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 pm

Singer-songwriter James Gedeon (former Morristown Onstage champion), keyboardist Jim Nuzzo (Distinguished Company, Network), bassist Bruce Alcott (Bernie Williams Band, Paul Simon) and drummer Lou Gioia (Bernie Williams Band) draw from a vast pop music catalog including James Taylor, Sting, Billy Joel and The Doobies Brothers as well as original songs in an evening of music and stories.

$29-$49

Livestream: $20



Kashmir - The Live Led Zeppelin Show

Saturday, December 5 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Kashmir recreates the sounds, the authenticity, and the experience of Led Zeppelin on tour, capturing the raw energy that the world's greatest rock band brought to concert halls around the world.

$39-$59

Livestream available for $20 for 8:30 pm

The Sicilian Tenors: Christmas Amore!

Sunday, December 6 at 3 pm and 7 pm

The Sicilian Tenors - Aaron Caruso, Elio Scaccio and Sam Vitale -- bring together three marvelous tenor voices backed by a pianist, each performing their favorite holiday music and other popular songs that audiences of all ages will love.

$49-$59

Livestream available for $20 for 7 pm



Frontiers - The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band: A Very Special Holiday Show

Saturday, December 12 at 6 pm and 8:30 pm

Don't stop believin' in the holiday spirit! Frontiers takes you back to the '80's era, performing Journey's timeless chart topping hits such as "Open Arms," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," "Send Her My Love," "Faithfully," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Who's Crying Now" and more as well as some of your favorite holiday tunes! "Hands down, Frontiers is my favorite Journey tribute to Journey" - Steve Perry.

$39-$49

Livestream available for $20 for 8:30 pm



Dead On Live - Celebrating 50 years of American Beauty

Saturday, December 19 at 7 pm

Dead on Live performs the classic album American Beauty in its entirety, along with other Grateful Dead favorites in a freer, looser more interpretive style. Rather than having the band play the songs, they're letting the songs play the band!

$39-$59

