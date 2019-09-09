MCCC Art Faculty Takes The Stage At The Gallery At Mercer Exhibit

The focus will be on the faculty for the first art show of the season at The Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC), when the college's own Visual Arts faculty members will put their personal works on display.

The "2019 MCCC Visual Arts Faculty Exhibit" runs from Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Thursday, Oct. 10. The community is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The MCCC Gallery is located on the second floor of the Communications Building on the college's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

According to MCCC's gallery director, Alice K. Thompson, the faculty show is an opportunity for students to view their professors from a different perspective.

"Students will have the opportunity to gain insight into the studio practices of their professors, and make connections with what they are learning in the classroom," Thompson said. "This is an important part of the learning experience for MCCC students."

The show features 26 works by the college's full-time and adjunct Visual Arts faculty members. All exhibited work is current, produced in the last two years, and portrays the range of styles and formats present among MCCC's diverse faculty. Recent shows have included artworks in oil painting, watercolor, ceramics, photography, digital design, interactive technology, sculpture, installation and more.

Among the participating faculty members are Emily Buchalski, Ryann Casey, Michael Chovan-Dalton, Dave Dimarchi, Yevgeniy Fiks, Meagan Greenberg-Impellizzeri, Lucas Kelly, Tina LaPlaca, Paul Mordetsky, Kerri O'Neill, Mircea Popescu, Lauren Rabinowitz, Kyle Stevenson, Michael Welliver and Mauro Zamora.

Gallery hours for this show are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For updates, directions and information about this or other upcoming shows, visit www.mccc.edu/gallery or www.facebook.com/MCCCgallery.





