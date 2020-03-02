Luna Stage To Present Will Nolan's HOORAY FOR LADY LAND! GAY HISTORY FOR STRAIGHT PEOPLE!

As part of its acclaimed American Voices series, Luna Stage presents Hooray For Lady Land! Gay History For Straight People! written and performed by Will Nolan as his comic alter-ego Leola.

Leola is your new favorite Kelly Clarkson-worshipping senior citizen and redneck lesbian legend, and she is on a mission to save the world one audience at a time!

"Life is like a casserole and it's up to each of us to be the can of cream of mushroom soup that holds it all together." Award-winning writer/performer Will Nolan guides you through the complexities of the LGBTQYMCA+ community - everything you need to know from GAY to Z!

Nolan hails from Atlanta and lives in Northern New Jersey with his husband and son. He says the timing for Leola has never felt more right. "It's been a rough couple of years for this country, and trying to figure out a way to make people laugh has been hard. Laughter has such healing capacity, but when nothing in the world seems funny, that can be a challenge. Suddenly, I realized that Leola is the perfect lady to help this country heal. With her proud sexuality, gentle guidance and great sense of style, it just made sense that she would tour this country (at least 3-4 states) and celebrate - not just gay pride or female pride, but human pride. Yes, you're going to learn some gay history - and will probably need to unlearn some of the gay history she tries to teach (!) - but more importantly, I hope audiences walk away feeling special. Leola's is a voice that encourages you to be yourself - flaws and all - and to be kind and to laugh. This show is about finding our strength to stand up and fight negativity with love...and the right shade of lipstick."

Join us March 14th through March 30th for the down-home wit and wisdom of this uniquely American Voice!

About the Artists

A 2019 BroadwayWorld-Award nominee, Leola is the creation of writer/performer Will Nolan, who lives in Northern New Jersey with his husband and son. Winner of the Long Island City Flying Solo Festival two years in a row, Leola has appeared across the country in fringe festivals, regional theaters, and middle-aged birthday parties in what's been called "Dame Edna's hillbilly cousin giving a TED Talk."

American Voices Series

The 2019-2020 Season marks the inauguration of the American Voices series, featuring original work by contemporary American solo theatre artists. The newly-renovated 60-seat Luna 2 showcases these intimate, entertaining and timely performances.

Hooray For Lady Land! Gay History For Straight People! Written and Performed by Will Nolan

Details:

At Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ | 973 395 5551

Opens: Saturday, March 14 | Closes: Monday, March 30

Performance Schedule: Saturday at 8:00pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, Monday at 7:00pm

Tickets: $20 https://www.lunastage.org or OvationTix (866) 811-4111

Running Time: 75 minutes





