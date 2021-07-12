LISTEN: 'Something is Happening Here' From REAL PEOPLE THINGS at Two River Theater

Don't miss this pop/folk musical about finding a real connection over the internet! We follow Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg after they match on a dating app and fall in love over text messages, phone calls and FaceTimes during the April 2020 lockdown in New York City.

Listen to 'Something is Happening Here' From REAL PEOPLE THINGS below!

Since 2010 Two River has welcomed students and alumni from NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program to Red Bank for their annual NYU Cabaret. This partnership has introduced the theater and their patrons to incredible artists such as Joe Iconis, (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation)! Don't miss this chance to be introduced to Janey Miles Feingoldand Bela Konstancja Kawalec, a writing duo (class of '21!) focused on musical storytelling for TV, Film, Audio and Stage!

REAL PEOPLE THINGS

By Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec

July 15-18

Two River Theater