Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: 'Something is Happening Here' From REAL PEOPLE THINGS at Two River Theater

pixeltracker

Since 2010 Two River has welcomed students and alumni from NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program to Red Bank for their annual NYU Cabaret.

Jul. 12, 2021  

Don't miss this pop/folk musical about finding a real connection over the internet! We follow Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg after they match on a dating app and fall in love over text messages, phone calls and FaceTimes during the April 2020 lockdown in New York City.

Listen to 'Something is Happening Here' From REAL PEOPLE THINGS below!

Since 2010 Two River has welcomed students and alumni from NYU's Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program to Red Bank for their annual NYU Cabaret. This partnership has introduced the theater and their patrons to incredible artists such as Joe Iconis, (Be More Chill, Love in Hate Nation)! Don't miss this chance to be introduced to Janey Miles Feingoldand Bela Konstancja Kawalec, a writing duo (class of '21!) focused on musical storytelling for TV, Film, Audio and Stage!

REAL PEOPLE THINGS

By Janey Miles Feingold and Bela Konstancja Kawalec

July 15-18

Two River Theater


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Telly Leung
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look At Stages Theatre Company's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
  • ABT Across America at The Arboretum Begins This Weekend
  • MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: TIME BUBBLE TOUR Comes to Pantages Theatre November 2021
  • Tickets for THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL at the Pantages Theatre to Go on Sale This Friday