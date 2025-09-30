Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band To Play BergenPAC In March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC has announced a one-night-only performance by the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. and will be available online or by calling the bergenPAC Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

With his fiery fretwork, pop-rock hooks, and deep reverence for the blues, Shepherd burst onto the music scene in 1995 with his landmark debut album Ledbetter Heights. Now, three decades later, he has become a master of the form.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of that breakout record, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band is launching a national tour that will feature the album performed in full alongside highlights from Shepherd’s 30-year career.