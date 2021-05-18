Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelly Briggs to Perform at Gateway Playhouse

Kelly is celebrating the return to LIVE performance in front of a live audience with songs from Broadway and the Great American Songbook.

May. 18, 2021  

KCKB Productions will present Broadway veteran Kelly Briggs (Les Miserables, CATS) along with musical director John McMahon in "Broadway & Beyond" at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point NJ on Sunday evening June 6th at 5pm.

Joining Kelly and John will be special guest Kate Liebl who is a recent Cum Laude graduate from The Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Kelly is the recipient of 10 Broadway World Awards as well as the New York Night Life Award and The Backstage Bistro Award.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Gateway box office at 609-653-0553. All seats are $30.

The Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave.,Somers Point,NJ 08244.

For more info on Kelly please visit www.kellybriggs.org Thank You


