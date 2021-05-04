Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kelli Rabke Debuts New Cabaret Performance This Weekend

Tiny Giants - Petite Powerhouses from Garland to Gaga makes it premiere on Saturday, May 8.

May. 4, 2021  

Kelli Rabke Debuts New Cabaret Performance This Weekend

Just in time for Mother's Day, Broadway favorite Kelli Rabke (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Les Miserables, Children of Eden) premieres her brand-new cabaret show celebrating the legendary ladies of song! Tiny Giants - Petite Powerhouses from Garland to Gaga makes it premiere on Saturday, May 8 at 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$59. A livestream of the evening performance is available for $25.

In this salute to Edith Piaf, Bette Midler, Stevie Nicks and many, many more small-in-stature surprises -- you'll hear unforgettable songs from nine decades of popular music.

"The show is centered around the fact that some of the biggest female voices in history have come from the smallest women," Rabke says. "As part of the 'vertically challenged' club myself, it felt like a natural fit for me to put together a show about it!"

Kelli Rabke is a Jersey native who made it big on Broadway, but continues to call the Garden State her home. She
got her "big break" playing the role of Dorothy in Paper Mill Playhouse's acclaimed production of The Wizard of Oz. Shortly thereafter, she was handpicked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play the lead role of the Narrator in the Broadway revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Following that, she played her dream role: Eponine in Les Miserables on Broadway.

She has performed in regional theaters across the country in such roles as Mabel in Mack and Mabel, Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, and back to Paper Mill Playhouse in Stephen Schwartz's Children of Eden as Yonah. She is one of the only Broadway stars to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical - a distinction for which she is incredibly honored.

She has been seen and heard in TV commercials and voice-overs, and was the voice of several animated characters, including Kat in the Discovery Channel Kids series Kenny the Shark. She also played the recurring role of Bernadette on The Young and the Restless.

An accomplished cabaret performer, she has performed around the country and locally at such venues as Feinstein's 54/Below.

She was born in West Orange and currently resides in Rockleigh.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023 Photo

The Bamboozle Celebrates 20 Years With Anniversary Event in 2023

Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month Photo

Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month

Photo Flash: Nicky Silvers FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood Photo

Photo Flash: Nicky Silver's FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Continues Live On Stage In Englewood

SALSA MEETS JAZZ At NJPAC This September Photo

SALSA MEETS JAZZ At NJPAC This September


More Hot Stories For You

  • Royal Danish Theater Has Officially Reopened With New Guidelines in Place
  • I DISAPPEAR is Now Running at DET KGL. TEATER
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Royal Danish Theater Cancels Performances Through May 5