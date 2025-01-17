Kean Stage To Present The Chapin Family, DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE! And More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cure the winter blues with an upcoming show at Kean University in Union, New Jersey.

Friday, January 24, 2025

Two generations of the musical Chapin Family will gather to bring the songs of Harry Chapin to life, including Cat's in the Cradle, Taxi, Mr. Tanner, Mail Order Annie, W•O•L•D, and Circle. In the long, rich history of Family Groups in American Roots Music, The Chapin Family has a special place. When these singers, songwriters, and extraordinary live performers come together, magic happens. Tom Chapin, Steve Chapin, Jen Chapin, and The Chapin Sisters (Abigail Chapin and Lily Chapin) are all powerful musical artists who have active careers and multiple recordings, who just happen to be related, and who love making music together.

Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live takes your family on a breathtaking tour of pre-historic Australia, where you can observe, meet, and interact with amazing life-like dinosaurs and other creatures. The theatrical performance thrills and entertains kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that connect them to their world. Brought to life by skilled puppeteers, Dinosaur Zoo is so real you may want to run and hide – but don't!

Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Revel in the soul of New Orleans and the spirit of Mardi Gras with the latest JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS concert. Led by acclaimed pianist Luther S. Allison, featuring the soulful vocals of Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs, and backed by an equally brilliant band, this concert celebrates the legendary composers and timeless songs that define the Crescent City – best known as the historic epicenter of jazz. From the pioneering sounds of Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to the distinctive stylings of Ellis Marsalis and James Black, this celebratory evening of amazing is not to be missed by fans of jazz, New Orleans, and great music.

Tickets for these shows and more can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Kean Stage Box Office is located in Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ) and is open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

